Dodgers' Justin Turner: Doubtful to start Wednesday
Turner (ankle) is unlikely to start against the Rays on Wednesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Turner has now missed eight straight games with a sore ankle, though he did indicate Tuesday that he is "getting better every day," per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. The decision to sit him out again Wednesday makes perfect sense for a team that has already wrapped up the National League West and has an off-day Thursday. Chances are good that Turner will be back in the lineup Friday, though Los Angeles won't push the issue as they have plenty of time to get the 34-year-old back into the fold by the start of the postseason.
