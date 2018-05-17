Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in five Thursday
Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles, five RBI and one run scored in Thursday's win over the Marlins.
It didn't take long for Turner to get things going at the plate, as the third baseman is now 6-for-13 (.462) with just one strikeout in three games since returning from the disabled list. Thursday's five-RBI effort was the first multi-RBI performance from a Dodger this month and is a solid reminder of what Turner is capable of doing when healthy. He'll look to stay hot at the plate as the Dodgers head to face the Nationals over the weekend.
