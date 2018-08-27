Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in five

Turner went 3-for-5 two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Padres.

Turner capped off a strong weekend series against the Padres by recording his second five-RBI performance in the past week. In the three games, he went 7-for-15 with a home run, nine RBI and three runs scored. That's a microcosm of his performance in August, as he is hitting .409 with a slugging percentage north of .700 across 84 at-bats.