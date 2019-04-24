Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in run Tuesday

Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Turner was one of the few Los Angeles hitters able to muster any offense against Jose Quintana, as his third-inning two-bagger was one of the just two extra-base hits on the night for the Dodgers. Tuesday's performance aside, Turner's power has been conspicuously absent through the Dodgers' first 25 games, as he has zero homers and only three doubles to his name. Turner is at least sporting a strong batting average and on-base percentage, and a career-best 50.8 percent hard-hit rate offers hope that his slugging percentage could soon be on the upswing, too.