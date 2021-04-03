Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 11-6 win over the Rockies.
The veteran third baseman brought home one run with his second-inning double and two more with a single in the fourth, helping the Dodgers build a big early lead. Turner hasn't posted an OPS below .860 since 2016, and even at 37 years old there's no indication he's about to slow down any time soon.
