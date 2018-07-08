Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in two Saturday

Turner went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Angels.

Turner served as the Dodgers' designated hitter, and his two-run single in the fifth inning proved to be crucial in a tight victory. It has been a grueling recovery process from a wrist injury for the 33-year-old, but he appears to be rounding into form with a .276/.389/.474 slash line, four homers and 11 RBI over his last 23 games.