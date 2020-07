Turner went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Friday's win over the Giants.

Turner drove in the Dodgers' second run of the game with a single to left field in the second inning. He added another RBI in the fourth frame with a double to deep left field to bring home Max Muncy. The 35-year-old has gone 3-for-8 with a pair of doubles over his first two games this season.