Dodgers' Justin Turner: Ejected from Friday's matchup

Turner was ejected from Friday's game against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner was tossed following a Cody Bellinger home run, as he evidently said something to the home-plate umpire from the dugout that warranted his removal from the contest. Turner went 0-for-2 prior to getting ejected.

