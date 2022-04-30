Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 victory over Detroit on Friday.
Turner opened the scoring with a two-run shot off Detroit starter Tyler Alexander for his first long ball of the season. He's been a notoriously slow starter throughout his career and has lived up to that reputation with a meager .209/.257/.299 line through 18 games this month. Turner should turn things around as he's done in seasons past, and he still has manager Dave Robert's trust -- he batted fourth Friday.
