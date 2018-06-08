Dodgers' Justin Turner: Enters game defensively

Turner (wrist) was brought in as part of a double-switch Thursday, but he did not record a plate appearance in an 8-7 win over the Pirates.

Turner was held out of the starting lineup after manager Dave Roberts noticed his slugging third baseman was still struggling with the wrist injury that cost him the first month and a half of the season. Wrist injuries -- along with hamate bone injuries -- take the longest for hitters to fully recover their power from, and the 33-year-old's .243/.325/.343 slash line in 20 games since his return from the DL is another example of that. Turner's spot in the order never came around after he entered Thursday's contest as a defensive replacement, but the fact that Roberts felt comfortable inserting him into the game bodes well for his prospects of returning to the startling lineup Friday against the Braves.