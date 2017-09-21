Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits after HBP

Turner was removed from Thursday's game against the Phillies after getting hit by a pitch on his right thumb, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner was plunked in the top of the first inning Thursday, and while he was initially able to stay in the contest after getting checked out by trainers, he was ultimately replaced by Austin Barnes prior to the second inning. The severity of the injury is still unclear, but more should be known once he is reevaluated following the conclusion of Thursday's game.