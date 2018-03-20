Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game

Turner left Monday's contest against Oakland after being hit by a pitch on the left hand, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Turner went down in pain after getting drilled on the hand and promptly left the game. The extent of his injury is unclear at this time, but more news should be released after further examination by the training staff.

