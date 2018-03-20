Dodgers' Justin Turner: Exits Monday's game
Turner left Monday's contest against Oakland after being hit by a pitch on the left hand, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner went down in pain after getting drilled on the hand and promptly left the game. The extent of his injury is unclear at this time, but more news should be released after further examination by the training staff.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Stellar 2017 carrying over into spring•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In lineup for Game 1•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Sunday as precaution•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will rejoin lineup Monday•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...