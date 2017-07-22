Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected back Sunday
Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Turner (illness) to play Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Turner is dealing with an upper respiratory issue, but he will be available off the bench Saturday and it sounds like he should be fine for the series finale. Confirmation as to Turner's status against lefty Sean Newcomb should come no later than the early afternoon with the game set for a 4:10 ET start.
