Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated recently that Turner will spend more time as designated hitter while Max Muncy sees more work at third base moving forward, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though Turner has been playing better of late, he hasn't hit to his usual standards so far this season, slashing just .207/.265/.364 with four homers through 140 at-bats. Muncy has struggled even more, slashing just .157/.327/.276 with three homers in 154 plate appearances. Roberts suggested that the change is meant to help both veterans settle into a consistent role, likely in the hope that such a move will jumpstart their bats. "I think getting each of those guys more accustomed to a certain role, I think ultimately could be beneficial," Roberts stated.