Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected to miss weekend series
RotoWire Staff
Turner (abdomen) is expected to avoid the injured list but will be out of the lineup for at least two or three days, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner exited Thursday's game with pain in his abdomen and is in line to miss the majority of the team's weekend series against the Giants. Jake Lamb is a likely playing time benificiary.
