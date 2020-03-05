Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected to play Friday

Manager Dave Roberts said Turner's hand is OK and he's expected to play Friday against Seattle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner was hit by a pitch on his left hand during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, though he remained in the game -- and homered in his next at-bat -- before undergoing precautionary X-rays afterwards, which came back negative. He's on track to return to the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Mariners after taking Thursday off to rest and recover.