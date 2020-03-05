Dodgers' Justin Turner: Expected to play Friday
Manager Dave Roberts said Turner's hand is OK and he's expected to play Friday against Seattle, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Turner was hit by a pitch on his left hand during Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Giants, though he remained in the game -- and homered in his next at-bat -- before undergoing precautionary X-rays afterwards, which came back negative. He's on track to return to the lineup for Friday's spring game against the Mariners after taking Thursday off to rest and recover.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: X-rays negative after HBP•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Receiving precautionary X-rays•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Set to start Monday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Pulled from Sunday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Confident in Thursday return•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Won't return Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...