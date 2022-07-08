Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 5-3 victory versus the Cubs on Thursday.
Turner knocked one of four Dodgers homers in the contest, going deep to center field in the fourth inning. The long ball was his fourth in his past eight games after he swatted only four through his first 69 contests of the season. Turner has reached base safely in nine straight contests and is slashing .500/.529/.900 with eight RBI in addition to the four home runs over that stretch.
