Dodgers' Justin Turner: Eyeing return next weekend
Turner (wrist) is hoping to return from the disabled list during next week's series against the Nationals, which begins Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Turner was originally hoping to return during next week's series against the Marlins, which begins Tuesday, but he told David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports that he still needs to check off a couple of boxes before being activated, so the following series against the Nationals now seems to be a more likely return date. He took swings during a simulated game Wednesday and plans to do the same Thursday. In the meantime, Max Muncy and Kyle Farmer will continue to platoon at third base.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Aiming to return next week against Miami•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Takes meaningful step in rehab•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still on track for mid-May return•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Waiting to begin rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Continues swinging drills•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Could start rehab assignment next week•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...