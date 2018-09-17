Dodgers' Justin Turner: Fights through wrist soreness

Turner (wrist) started and went 2-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 5-0 loss to St. Louis.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed that Turner was dealing with a sore wrist after being hit by a pitch in Saturday's tilt, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. The minor injury was not severe enough to hold the third baseman out of action, and his two-hit performance bodes well for his availability for the Dodgers' crucial upcoming series against the Rockies.

