Turner went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Giants.

Turner took advantage of Monday's day off to rest his sore hamstring, and he made quite an impact on offense with his first four-hit performance of the season. The slugging third baseman has hit safely in 15 of the Dodgers' last 17 games and his consistency at the plate has been nothing short of spectacular, as he's slashing .339/.431/.484 in that 17-game stretch.