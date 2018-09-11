Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets breather

Turner is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

It appears to be a rare day off for Turner, who has started 25 consecutive games for the Dodgers, slashing an impressive .374/.470/.707 with seven homers, 20 RBI and an 18:15 K:BB over that stretch. Manny Machado will slide over to the hot corner in this one, allowing Chris Taylor to pick up a start at shortstop.