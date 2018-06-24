Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets rest Sunday

Turner is not starting Sunday against the Mets, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner has struggled since returning from from a fractured wrist in mid-May, hitting .236/.322/.349 on the season, with just two home runs in 30 games. He certainly wouldn't be the first player to feel the lingering effects of a wrist injury even after returning to the field. Max Muncy will start at third base Sunday.

