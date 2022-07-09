site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets Saturday off
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 9, 2022
at
6:14 pm ET
•
1 min read
Turner will sit Saturday against the Cubs.
Turner is riding a seven-game hit streak and is hitting .471/.500/.824 with four homers in his last 10 contests, but the veteran will get a day off here in order to stay fresh. Mux Muncy slides to third base in his absence.
