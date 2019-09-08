Dodgers' Justin Turner: Gets suspension dropped

Turner (ankle), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, had his one-game suspension withdrawn following a successful appeal, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

The suspension stemmed from Turner making contact with an umpire back in a Aug. 27 game against the Rockies, but Major League Baseball apparently ruled that his actions didn't warrant any further punishment beyond an undisclosed fine. While the Dodgers revealed Sunday that Turner was tending to a sore ankle, the veteran at least received some good news heading into the upcoming week. Following an off day Monday, Los Angeles expects to have Turner back in the lineup Tuesday, when the team begins a two-game set in Baltimore.