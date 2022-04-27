Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

For the first time this season, Turner will not be in the starting lineup. The 37-year-old has struggled a little to open 2022, producing a .206/.257/.254 slash with no homers and three extra-base hits in 63 at-bats. Max Muncy will get the start at third base while Edwin Rios enters the lineup and will bat seventh as the designated hitter.