Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes deep again Sunday

Turner hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's 8-0 road win over the Mets. It was his second homer in as many games.

The third baseman had a great night in Queens, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, two stolen bases -- which doubled his season total -- and three runs scored. Turner is now hitting an unbelievable .349 through 298 at-bats this year as he continues his push for the National League batting title. He currently holds a 14-point lead over the Nationals' Daniel Murphy (.335) for the NL lead, and is second in baseball behind Jose Altuve of the Astros (.364).

