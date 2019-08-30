Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes deep in loss

Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's loss to Arizona.

Turner got the Dodgers on the board with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, doubled home a run in the third, and swatted a solo shot to left field in the ninth. The 34-year-old got off to a slow start in the power department this season but has slugged 16 long balls since the start of July. He is now up to 25 home runs and 64 RBI in 2019.