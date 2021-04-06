Turner went 2-for-6 with a home run and an additional RBI in Monday's win over the Athletics.
Turner reached base safely in three of his six plate appearances, and the veteran third baseman has reached base on multiple occasions in three of his first four games of the campaign. He also launched his first long ball of the season.
