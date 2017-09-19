Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes deep Monday
Turner went 1-for-4 with his 21st home run of the season in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.
Turner followed up Chris Taylor's inside-the-park homer with a more-traditional variation of the long ball in the first inning. The veteran third baseman is unlikely to match last year's high water mark of 27 homers, but his .539 slugging percentage is actually 46 points higher than his previous career best.
