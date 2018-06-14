Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes deep Wednesday
Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Turner has looked strong in his first two games back from his brief layoff, adding a home run to the single and double he produced in Tuesday's contest. The extra-base hits are a great sign for his fantasy owners, as power is usually the last thing to return for a batter following a serious wrist injury.
