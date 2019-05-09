Dodgers' Justin Turner: Goes yard again

Turner went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-4 win over Atlanta.

What power outage? Turner hit only one home run through his first 34 games this year but now has four long balls in the last two, following up Tuesday's three-homer barrage with a 404-foot shot to left field off Jacob Webb in the eighth inning Wednesday. The performance has added 101 points to Turner's SLG, and he now boasts a .299/.385/.448 slash line on the year.

