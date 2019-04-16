Dodgers' Justin Turner: Has knock, hamstring tightness

Turner's omission from Tuesday's lineup is due to an ankle knock and hamstring tightness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner fouled a pitch off his left ankle in batting practice and also felt tightness in his left hamstring, per Gurnick, which is why he'll sit for Tuesday's contest against the Reds. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, Turner is available off the bench Tuesday and is expected to play in Wednesday's series finale.