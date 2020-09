Turner (hamstring) has only tried running at 50-60 percent so far, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Turner is eligible to return from the injured list, but he requires more time as he continues to work his way back from a left hamstring strain. Manager Dave Roberts was optimistic that he could return within a week, although it's likely that he'll be limited to serving as the designated hitter to begin his time back on the active roster.