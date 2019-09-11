Dodgers' Justin Turner: Headed for MRI on ankle
Turner will have an MRI on his sore left ankle, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
X-rays were inconclusive, but the ankle is still causing Turner discomfort so the Dodgers want to get to the bottom of the issue. Given that he needs an MRI Wednesday or Thursday, it seems unlikely that he would be able to return prior to this weekend's series against the Mets, at the earliest. The Dodgers have already won the NL West, so they can afford to be patient with Turner. Jedd Gyorko is starting at third base and hitting eighth Wednesday.
