Turner (hamstring) was spotted taking live at-bats against teammate Clayton Kershaw on Monday during the Dodgers' team workout, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Turner and Mookie Betts were among the lineup regulars who took hacks against Kershaw in the ace's first live batting practice throwing session of 2022, indicating that all three players are healthy again after tending to injuries during last year's playoff run. Los Angeles could still look to add another major piece to an already prolific offense before Opening Day, but Turner's status as an everyday player won't be in question regardless of what moves the Dodgers might make. After inking a two-year, $34 million contract last February, he made good on the first season of the deal by hitting .278 with 27 home runs, 87 RBI and 87 runs over 151 games.