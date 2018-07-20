Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Friday

Turner (groin) is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Friday.

Turner suffered a groin injury during last Thursday's game against the Padres and subsequently sat out the final three contests before the All-Star break. He will remain on the bench for the time being while Max Muncy gets a start at third base in his absence. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Saturday's affair.

