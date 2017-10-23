Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Sunday as precaution

General manager Farhan Zaidi said Turner -- who was held out of Sunday's practice -- is a little "banged up" after the NLCS but expects to be ready for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Zaidi downplayed Turner's absence from Sunday's workout, equating it to a maintenance game the third baseman would take during the regular season to rest his chronically inflamed knees. He was seen doing agility drills in the outfield Monday, and assuming everything checks out fine, he should be good to go for Game 1. Turner has started all eight of the Dodgers' playoff games so far, hitting a ridiculous .387/.500/.677 with three homers, 12 RBI, one stolen base and a 5:6 K:BB in 31 at-bats.