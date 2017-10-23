Dodgers' Justin Turner: Held out Sunday as precaution
General manager Farhan Zaidi said Turner -- who was held out of Sunday's practice -- is a little "banged up" after the NLCS but expects to be ready for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Zaidi downplayed Turner's absence from Sunday's workout, equating it to a maintenance game the third baseman would take during the regular season to rest his chronically inflamed knees. He was seen doing agility drills in the outfield Monday, and assuming everything checks out fine, he should be good to go for Game 1. Turner has started all eight of the Dodgers' playoff games so far, hitting a ridiculous .387/.500/.677 with three homers, 12 RBI, one stolen base and a 5:6 K:BB in 31 at-bats.
More News
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...