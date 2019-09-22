Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hitless in return

Turner (ankle) went 0-for-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rockies.

Turner was initially expected to get three at-bats Saturday, but the Dodgers shuffled their personnel to start the fourth inning and Turner's night was done. Manager Dave Roberts will likely take things carefully with the 34-year-old third baseman to avoid aggravating the injury. Turner is slashing .290/.370/.512 over 541 plate appearances this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories