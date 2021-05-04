site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits bench for nightcap
RotoWire Staff
Turner is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Turner went 0-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon contest. Edwin Rios will take over at the hot corner in his absence.
