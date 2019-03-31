Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits bench Sunday
Turner is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks.
Turner started each of the Dodgers' first three games and appears to be receiving a routine day of rest. He's coming a strong performance Saturday, in which he recorded three hits, drove in five and scored three runs. Max Muncy will take over at third base and bat fourth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Entering season with hot bat•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Skips workout for routine injection•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Cranks 14th homer•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: In Friday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Dealing with sore left thumb•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Drives in two, scores once•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...