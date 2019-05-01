Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hits first homer

Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk in the Dodgers' 10-3 win over the Giants on Tuesday.

Turner had been in a prolonged power drought to start the season with no long balls in his first 100 at-bats, but he finally broke through against the Giants, touching up Ty Blach for a solo blast in the seventh inning for his first of the year. The veteran's slugging percentage still sits at just .337, but hopefully this breakthrough is a sign he's ready for a power surge.