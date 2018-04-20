Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hitting off tee
Turner (wrist) progressed to hitting off a tee and played light catch Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Turner started taking dry swings earlier this week and the progression to the tee indicates he has avoided a setback thus far. The 33-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but a return sometime in mid-May still seems possible given his current progression.
More News
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Back to swinging Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Able to catch soft tosses•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Still hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Will resume swinging soon•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Close to resuming baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Placed on disabled list•
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...