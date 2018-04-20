Dodgers' Justin Turner: Hitting off tee

Turner (wrist) progressed to hitting off a tee and played light catch Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Turner started taking dry swings earlier this week and the progression to the tee indicates he has avoided a setback thus far. The 33-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but a return sometime in mid-May still seems possible given his current progression.

