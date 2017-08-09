Play

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homer binge continues with two more

Turner launched a pair of solo homers in four at-bats Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

He's now left the yard in three straight games, a span in which Turner has gone 6-for-13 with four long balls, a double, five RBI and seven runs -- and a couple steals, too. That's a heck of an impressive run from a guy who was already easily pacing the National League in batting average. Turner's now pushed his OPS up to a sizzling 1.009, too -- only Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt and Joey Votto are ahead of him in that category, and not by all that much.

