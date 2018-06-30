Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers again Friday

Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Turner homered for the second consecutive game, and for the third time over his last six contests. The third baseman's power was understandably sapped following his initial return from a wrist injury, but the recent uptick in long balls is a great sign that Turner can begin performing like his former All-Star self.

