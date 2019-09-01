Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers again in loss

Turner went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Turner got the Dodgers on the board with a 408-foot blast to left center field in the third inning. The 34-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors since the All-Star break, ranking third in the league with 16 home runs while slashing .301/.375/.656 with a 1.031 OPS in 44 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories