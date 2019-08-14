Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers again in win

Turner went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks in a win over the Marlins on Tuesday.

A day after victimizing Miami with two long balls, Turner was at it again Tuesday, launching a 417-foot shot to left field in the seventh inning. The 34-year-old has been a steady presence in the Dodgers' lineup this season, slashing .288/.373/.497 with 20 homers and 55 RBI in 451 plate appearances.