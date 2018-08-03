Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers in return

Turner went 1-for-2 with a walk, two-run home run and three runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Turner returned from the disabled list Thursday and wasted no time making his presence known, blasting his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning. He has managed to accumulate only 168 at-bats this season, and taking into account his lengthy struggle with injury, the Dodgers' may limit his playing time given the depth of their infield. When he has managed to take the field, Turner has managed a .262/.362/.417 slash line.