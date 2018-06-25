Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers off bench

Turner came off the bench to go 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mets.

Turner was slated to get the day off Sunday, but he entered a tightly-contested contest in the eighth inning. The substitution paid off big time, as the 33-year-old's 11th-inning homer proved to be the deciding run. Turner is slashing .241/.325/.380 over 31 games since returning from a broken wrist sustained in the preseason, but he has delivered four extra-base hits (two homers) in 11 games since receiving extra rest earlier this month, which is an improvement over the five extra-base hits (one homer) in the previous 20 contests.