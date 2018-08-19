Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers, steals base in loss

Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Mariners.

With his eighth-inning homer off Alex Colome, Turner extended his hitting streak to 12 games -- he's batting .404/.492/.731 in August. Turner also chipped in a rare stolen base, his second of the season and first since June 26. Now seemingly back to full health, Turner appears primed for a big final six weeks.