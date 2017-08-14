Dodgers' Justin Turner: Homers twice again Sunday
Turner led the charge for the Dodgers' offense on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 6-4 win over San Diego.
The 32-year-old went deep twice in the same game for the second time this week, bringing his season total up to 17. After a slow start to the season in terms of power, it appeared that Turner wouldn't be able to match the career-high of 27 homers he set last year, but a strong second half has resurrected fantasy owners' hopes of a repeat in that department. His impressive .346/.436/.573 triple slash is proving that 2016's breakout was no fluke.
